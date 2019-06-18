Ranveer Singh says Virat Kohli has reformed the Indian cricket

Ranveer cheered for Team India from the stands and celebrated their victory with full vigour as India defeated Pakistan for the record seventh time in ICC World cup cricket. He took the celebration to Twitter to catch an eye of fans.

Ranveer Singh used Twitter to grab the attention of fans as India defeated Pakistan for the record seventh time in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 group stage match on Sunday. Ranveer Singh took full advantage of one of the most anticipated cricketing battles of all time and cheered for the Team India from the stands and celebrated their victory in his unique style. He used his social media accounts to praise the Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Sharing a couple of photos with Kohli, Ranveer wrote on Twitter, “Since childhood, I have been a die-hard fan of Indian cricket and very emotionally attached to our beloved team. I have always wanted them to be the indisputably best in the world. And then Virat Kohli happened. I have witnessed an aggressive boy evolve into the very embodiment of elegance and class. Displaying a rare character of ferocious and passionate expression, he has changed the face of Indian cricket forever. Virat Kohli will soon be hailed as the greatest cricketer of all time. Representing our country like a true alpha warrior. Yeh naya Bharat hai, aur yeh banda naye Bharat ka Hero hai. We are proud of you, Kaptaan Virat Kohli.”

Virat Kohli reached the milestone of 11,000 runs in one-day internationals after scoring half-century against Pakistan and became the fastest batsman to do so. Virat Kohli took just 222 innings to reach the milestone which is 54 less than the all-time great Sachin Tendulkar who is now the second fastest to reach 11,000 runs and took 276 innings.

Apart from Kohli, Ranveer Singh also shared several other photos on Twitter with cricketers like Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan and former players Harbhajan Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Sourav Ganguly.

Ranveer Singh also shared a small clip where he can be seen celebrating the wicket of Babar Azam – one of the Pakistani batsmen. He shared the video with the caption, “COME ON INDIA, COME ON !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! @starsportsindia @icc @cricketworldcup.”

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming movie ’83 which will be directed by Kabir Khan and is based on India’s 1983 triumph in ICC Cricket World Cup. Ranveer will be playing the role of Kapil Dev who was the captain of the winning team. The movie will also feature Deepika Padukone. It will be interesting to see how the historic moment is recreated on screen.

