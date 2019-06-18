Ranveer Singh says Virat Kohli has reformed the Indian cricket

Ranveer Singh used Twitter to grab the attention of fans as India defeated Pakistan for the record seventh time in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 group stage match on Sunday. Ranveer Singh took full advantage of one of the most anticipated cricketing battles of all time and cheered for the Team India from the stands and celebrated their victory in his unique style. He used his social media accounts to praise the Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Sharing a couple of photos with Kohli, Ranveer wrote on Twitter, \u201cSince childhood, I have been a die-hard fan of Indian cricket and very emotionally attached to our beloved team. I have always wanted them to be the indisputably best in the world. And then Virat Kohli happened. I have witnessed an aggressive boy evolve into the very embodiment of elegance and class. Displaying a rare character of ferocious and passionate expression, he has changed the face of Indian cricket forever. Virat Kohli will soon be hailed as the greatest cricketer of all time. Representing our country like a true alpha warrior. Yeh naya Bharat hai, aur yeh banda naye Bharat ka Hero hai. We are proud of you, Kaptaan Virat Kohli.\u201d I've been a die-hard fan of Indian cricket since childhood. Invested so much emotion into our beloved team. Willing and wanting them to be the undisputed best in the world. And then, there was VIRAT KOHLI. pic.twitter.com\/tXPNw0le60 \u2014 Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 18, 2019 Virat Kohli reached the milestone of 11,000 runs in one-day internationals after scoring half-century against Pakistan and became the fastest batsman to do so. Virat Kohli took just 222 innings to reach the milestone which is 54 less than the all-time great Sachin Tendulkar who is now the second fastest to reach 11,000 runs and took 276 innings. Also Read: Virat Kohli breaks another Sachin Tendulkar record, becomes fastest to 11,000 ODI runs Apart from Kohli, Ranveer Singh also shared several other photos on Twitter with cricketers like Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan and former players Harbhajan Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Sourav Ganguly. Eat. Sleep. Dominate. Repeat. The name is Hardik. Hardik Pandya. ???????? @hardikpandya7 ma boi #unstoppable pic.twitter.com\/B5oRzedTg3 \u2014 Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 17, 2019 A beacon of positive energy! A true exemplar of the champion mindset and gentlemanly conduct! Always invigorating to meet him! ??????? Saari duniya jise GABBAR ke naam se jaanti hai! @SDhawan25 ?????? wish you a speedy recovery, Shera! pic.twitter.com\/9AazuMPppj \u2014 Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 17, 2019 BIGGG DAWGGG!!! BOHT HARDDD!!! @klrahul11 ???????? That\u2019s how you step up and make a statement!??? (dat Technique doe ?????? ufffff) pic.twitter.com\/PJc8IcRkeh \u2014 Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 17, 2019 Ranveer Singh also shared a small clip where he can be seen celebrating the wicket of Babar Azam - one of the Pakistani batsmen. He shared the video with the caption, \u201cCOME ON INDIA, COME ON !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! @starsportsindia @icc @cricketworldcup.\u201d COME ON INDIA, COME ON !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? @StarSportsIndia @ICC @cricketworldcup pic.twitter.com\/kupOy8CkCY \u2014 Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 18, 2019 Ranveer Singh's upcoming movie '83 which will be directed by Kabir Khan and is based on India's 1983 triumph in ICC Cricket World Cup. Ranveer will be playing the role of Kapil Dev who was the captain of the winning team. The movie will also feature Deepika Padukone. It will be interesting to see how the historic moment is recreated on screen.