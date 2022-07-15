Ranveer Singh ‘hearts’ Lalit Modi-Sushmita Sen relationship; Shilpa Shetty, Harbhajan also react

Thursday’s bombshell news about Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen’s relationship turned heads and grabbed headlines as Indians tried to wrap their heads around how the most unlikely of partnerships bloomed.

Businessman Modi, who was the brains behind the Indian Premier League, dropped a series of romantic pictures with Bollywood diva Sushmita. Modi, currently settled in London, addressed the former Miss Universe as his “better half” and called the relationship a “new beginning”.

Apart from netizens, the announcement also caught Bolly star Ranveer Singh’s attention.

Reacting to Modi’s post on Instagram, Ranveer shared a heart emoticon and an amulet in the comments section. Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh also shared a heart emoticon and a lightning icon. Actor Shilpa Shetty and celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania ‘liked’ the post, while designer Nandita Mahtani shared heart and hug emojis.

Modi married Minal Sagrani in October of 1991 and shared two children — son Ruchir and daughter Aliya. Modi also adopted Karima Sagrani, Minal’s daughter from her first marriage. Minal died of cancer in 2018.

Sushmita, on the other hand, was in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl since 2018 before breaking up last year. In a recent conversation with author and former actor Twinkle Khanna, Sushmita shared that she had been close to marriage thrice before.

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. ????????????????????????????????????????. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT For sure pic.twitter.com/WL8Hab3P6V — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

“I came close to getting married thrice, all three times God saved me. I can’t tell you what disasters followed with their respective lives. God protected me, also because God is protecting these two kids, he can’t let me get into a messy affair,” she said.

Sushmita is a single mom to Alisah and Renee. She adopted Renee in 2000 and Alisah in 2010.

The actor won the Miss Universe title in 1994 and debuted in Bollywood with the 1996 film Dastak. Her filmography includes Biwi No 1, Main Hoon Na, Do Knot Disturb, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya,and No Problem. She made her comeback with the Emmy-nominated series Aarya.