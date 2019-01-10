Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and others meet PM Narendra Modi, discuss issues faced by Bollywood

The delegation, which is a mix of directors and actors, has been organised by filmmaker Karan Johar.

Major Bollywood stars such as Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan landed in the capital city Thursday for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting comes weeks after the PM met Bollywood producers and discussed issues faced by the industry, which led to the reduction in GST on film tickets by the government.

“There is a meeting happening with PM today with people from the film industry, including actors,” sources close to the development told PTI. The insider, however, did not disclose the agenda of the meeting. The delegation, which is a mix of directors and actors, has been organised by filmmaker Karan Johar, the source added.

The line-up from Bollywood also includes director Rohit Shetty, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Sidharth Malhotra. After the December 19 meeting with PM drew flak on social media for not having any female representation on the panel, inclusion of names such as Alia and Bhumi is a step up. Actors-producers Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Sidharth Roy Kapur, Ritesh Sidhwani and others were censured by internet users for not including any women in the panel.