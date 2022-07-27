Ranveer Singh photoshoot: Indore NGO protests, holds cloth donation drive for Gully Boy actor

Ranveer Singh photoshoot: There has been a ruckus after the bold photoshoot of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, where people are constantly trolling the actor on social media, while protests are being held in many parts of the country against the viral photoshoot of Ranveer Singh.

In Indore, people are protesting against the actor by taking to the streets. A non-government organisation (NGO) in Indore organised a clothing drive for actors after his viral bold photoshoot. Protesters have collected the clothes for Ranveer Singh by putting up a banner of the viral photo of Ranveer Singh near the wall of goodness in the city (Neki ki Deewar). This campaign has been started in protest against the viral photo shoot of Ranveer Singh by some social workers.

According to the locals, Ranveer Singh is the youth icon, whom the youth follow. “This type of photoshoot shows cheap popularity. How will this type of photo shoot of Ranveer Singh affect those youth? So this type of nudity will not be tolerated.”

On Tuesday, Mumbai Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over his obscene photos viralling on the internet. The FIR was registered against the complaint filed at the Chembur Police Station.

Based on the complaint, the FIR was registered on various sections of the Indian Penal Code Sections like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Reportedly, the case has been filed after receiving the complaint by an office bearer of the NGO who had alleged that the actor has hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his nude photoshoot.

Ranveer had done the nude photoshoot for Paper magazine and the pictures of the shoot were posted online on July 21.