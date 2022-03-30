Ranveer Singh joins list of celebs to receive the UAE Golden Visa

Days after signing on as the brand ambassador of Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been awarded the UAE Golden Visa by the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture & Tourism. The ‘Gully Boy’ actor’s family has also been awarded with the same.

Singh received the prestigious 10-year residence visa by Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral, at the Island’s Yas Marina Circuit HQ in the presence of Abdulaziz Al Dosari, Chief Support Services, and Badreyya Al Mazrooei, Head of Government & Travel Services from TwoFour54. One of the benefits of the visa is that it enables foreigners to work, live and study in the UAE. However, there’s a difference since individuals won’t need a sponsor.

In a press statement, Singh said that he is honoured to receive the UAE Golden Visas for himself and his family. He thanked the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture & Tourism for this privilege. He further added that as the Island’s brand ambassador, he hopes to spread its message of fun and excitement while highlighting Abu Dhabi as a must-visit destination.

Singh is not the first Bollywood celebrity to have received this honour. In fact, there are many celebrities across the world who have been awarded with Golden Visas including Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Sonu Nigam, Ali Zafar, Boney Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor among others. Popular stars from Malyalam film industry, such as, Mohanlal, Mammootty, and Prithviraj Sukumaran also hold this prestigious visa.

The actor had recently featured in a video as part of Yas Island’s marketing campaign, ‘Yas Hai Khaas’ (Yas is special), that saw the actor showcasing the venue’s plethora of attractions and diversity of offerings. The aim of the campaign was to invite travellers from India to experience a vacation like no other.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is reportedly set to star in upcoming films Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus, Anniyan remake, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.