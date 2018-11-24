Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone wedding giveaway gifts are ‘all about minimalistic beauty’

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone tied the knot in two different ceremonies that took place on November 14 and 15 in Italy in the presence of their family and friends.

Bollywood’s newlyweds, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone are all about marriage goals with their recently concluded wedding. Their ceremony was private that only included family and close friends. While no one actually knew how things went, people across the country were eagerly waiting for the first picture of the duo. The couple is hosting their second wedding reception in Mumbai today. The highlight of the event is the idea of minimalism that the two are sharing through their giveaway wedding gifts that is currently doing rounds over the internet.

On November 23, Pinkvilla shared a picture on their Instagram handle that showed the gift that the newlyweds have selected to gift their guests. The caption of the photo reads, “Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s giveaway gifts for their guests are all about minimalistic beauty!”

According to the picture, the giveaway gift includes a silver plated photo frame with the picture of the lovely couple inside. A few different other boxes can also be seen in the picture. Another picture that has been posted is about a card that is included in all the gifts that say that the product is handcrafted and silverplated.

The picture was originally shared by an Insta page called the Code Silver. They shared multiple photos of the gift and shared a caption saying, “Beauty is in minimalism, but that’s also what’s challenging! It was a pleasure fabricating Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh’s wedding giveaways! ????. P.S. – the picture inside the frame is only for representative purpose. They were otherwise presented with handwritten notes by the duo.”

