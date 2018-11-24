Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone wedding giveaway gifts are ‘all about minimalistic beauty’

By: | Published: November 24, 2018 3:04 PM

Bollywood's newlyweds, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone are all about marriage goals with their recently concluded wedding.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Deepveer, Deepika ranveer, Deepika ranveer wedding gift, wedding gift, bollywood, entertainment newsRanveer Singh-Deepika Padukone tied the knot in two different ceremonies that took place on November 14 and 15 in Italy in the presence of their family and friends.

Bollywood’s newlyweds, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone are all about marriage goals with their recently concluded wedding. Their ceremony was private that only included family and close friends. While no one actually knew how things went, people across the country were eagerly waiting for the first picture of the duo. The couple is hosting their second wedding reception in Mumbai today. The highlight of the event is the idea of minimalism that the two are sharing through their giveaway wedding gifts that is currently doing rounds over the internet.

On November 23, Pinkvilla shared a picture on their Instagram handle that showed the gift that the newlyweds have selected to gift their guests. The caption of the photo reads, “Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s giveaway gifts for their guests are all about minimalistic beauty!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Beauty is in minimalism, but that’s also what’s challenging! It was a pleasure fabricating Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh’s wedding giveaways! ????. P.S. – the picture inside the frame is only for representative purpose. They were otherwise presented with handwritten notes by the duo. ???? @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh #deepikapadukone #ranveersingh #deepveer #deepveerkishaadi #deepveerwedding #bollywood #bollywoodstyle #deepikaranveer #deepikapadukonewedding #ranveerdeepika #ranveersinghfanclub #ranveersinghupdates #bollywoodactors #actor #cinema #wedding #weddings #weddingsutra #wedmegood #india #indiancinema #bollywoodactress #bollywoodmovie #luxurywedding #luxuryweddings #codesilver #codesilverstore #codesilvergifts #bride #groom

A post shared by Code Silver (@codesilver) on

According to the picture, the giveaway gift includes a silver plated photo frame with the picture of the lovely couple inside. A few different other boxes can also be seen in the picture. Another picture that has been posted is about a card that is included in all the gifts that say that the product is handcrafted and silverplated.

The picture was originally shared by an Insta page called the Code Silver. They shared multiple photos of the gift and shared a caption saying, “Beauty is in minimalism, but that’s also what’s challenging! It was a pleasure fabricating Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh’s wedding giveaways! ????. P.S. – the picture inside the frame is only for representative purpose. They were otherwise presented with handwritten notes by the duo.”

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone tied the knot in two different ceremonies that took place on November 14 and 15 in Italy in the presence of their family and friends.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone wedding giveaway gifts are ‘all about minimalistic beauty’
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition