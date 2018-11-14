Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone wedding date, card, venue, guest list – All you need to know

By: | Published: November 14, 2018 11:25 AM

Two of the biggest stars from the Hindi film industry -- Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone -- are set to tie the knot. The couple had announced their wedding last month after weeks of speculation from media.

The celebrations started on Tuesday as the couple exchanged rings. (Source: IE)

Two of the biggest stars from the Hindi film industry — Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone — are set to tie the knot. The couple had announced their wedding last month after weeks of speculation from media. Before taking off for their destination wedding in Italy, bride-to-be Deepika and groom-to-be Ranveer performed wedding rituals at their residence. Deepika had a puja at her Bengaluru residence on November 2, while Ranveer’s Haldi ceremony took place in Mumbai two days later.

The celebrations started on Tuesday as the couple exchanged rings and celebrated the mehendi and sangeet ceremony. Being his usual romantic self, Ranveer went down on his knees as he slipped the engagement ring on Deepika’s finger. He reportedly also gave an emotional speech leaving his lady-love in tears.

Here is all you need to know Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone wedding –

Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone wedding date

The Padmaavat actors had revealed their wedding date in October in social media posts. The ceremony will take place on November 14 and 15, 2018. “With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th of November, 2018. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness. Lots of love, Deepika and Ranveer,” their statement read.

Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone wedding venue

The couple will tie the knot at the picturesque Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como, Italy. The couple has already arrived at the venue with their families. It is the same destination where Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal got engaged.

Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone wedding card and guest list

(Source: IE)

The wedding will be a private affair and the guest list only includes close friends and family. However, the couple is set to host their wedding reception in Bengaluru and Mumbai for their friends and colleagues from the film industry. Many big stars from industry are likely to attend the function.

