Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone marriage date out: Here is when Padmaavat actors are tying knot

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone marriage date is out. Yes, it’s official. The ‘Padmaavat’ actors who have been dating for a while are set to tie the knot on November 14 and November 15. The news was confirmed by Ranveer Singh on Twitter. “With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th of November, 2018,’ the actor said in his tweet. While many dates were doing rounds on social media till now, the couple had remained silent on the issue. But, with Ranveer’s tweet, all the discussions will come to an end, at least for now.

“We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness,” read the actor’s post.

