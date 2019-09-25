Ranu Mandol’s life to get big-screen treatment; biopic on the internet sensation in the works

Hrishikesh Mondal believes that it is the perfect time to make a film on Ranu Mandol.

Life of the internet sensation and singer, Ranu Mandol is all set to get featured on the big screen. Independent filmmaker Hrishikesh Mondal is planning to make a biopic on the lady who rose to fame from a railway platform through the Internet. According to a report of IANS, Sudipta Chakraborty, the National Award-winning Bengali actress has been approached to portray the role of the viral singer. Reports suggested that the biopic will be titled as ‘Platform Singer Ranu Mondal’. It was reported that the film will showcase Ranu Mandol’s journey from getting viral on the internet while singing at the Ranaghat railway station to singing Bollywood songs with Himesh Reshammiya.

An IE report suggested that the actress Sudipta while confirming the development has told IANS: “It is true that I have been offered the film. However, I am yet to receive a script for the same. The decision about, whether I will play the character or not will be taken by me once I have gone through the script.”

Hrishikesh Mondal, the independent filmmaker, who started his career as an assistant director with late Bappaditya Bandyopadhyay, an acclaimed filmmaker, believes that it is the perfect time to make a film on Ranu Mandol. “People are curious to know more about the life of Ranu Mandol. The lady became a singing sensation overnight, and all thanks to social media. Her sensational rise is something people are very interested in and want to know more about her. Also, a film which portrays the internet in her rise will certainly highlight the power of social media during present times. People should know the power of this platform which turned a roadside singer Ranu into a star,” he said.

The filmmaker Hrishikesh Mondal has reportedly met the ‘Teri Meri Kahani’ singer Ranu Mandol, who has asked him not to include the parts of her life which would hurt her. The filmmaker has also met Ranu’s daughter while writing the script to know more about the singer. Since, it is obvious that music will play a crucial role in the biopic, the singer and composer, Sidhu (Cactus Band) has been signed to compose the music.

Media reports suggested that Ranu Mandol’s biopic will be shot in her hometown Ranaghat, Mumbai, and Kolkata. The film which is being bankrolled by Shubhojeet Mondal is expected to be released by February next year.