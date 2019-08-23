Ranu Mondal song video: Singer’s journey from Bengal Railway station to Mumbai studio is an ode to talent, luck, destiny

Ranu Mondal with Himesh Reshammiya at a studio in Mumbai (screen grab)

Ranu Mondal, the woman who was seen singing Lata Mangeshkar’s evergreen song ‘ek pyaar ka nagmaa hai’ at a railway station in West Bengal, has recorded her first song for a Bollywood movie with music director Himesh Reshammiya. A video, which was shared on social media, shows ‘Ranu di’ recording a song “Teri Meri Kahani” for the upcoming ‘Happy Hardy and Heer’. Apart from this, she will also be seen in a singing reality show ‘Superstar Singer’. The episode is scheduled to be aired on Sony Entertainment Television this weekend.

Ranu Mondal’s rise to fame resembles the script of classic Bollywood rags to riches stories. The lady in her 50s caught the attention of the nation after a good samaritan Atindra Chakraborty, an engineer, filmed her singing at Ranaghat railway station and posted it on Facebook. Eminent singers, actors, and common men became instant admirers of her mellifluous voice.

Weeks back, I tweeted hoping that there would be a future for the gifted #RanuMondal, spotted on a train platform in #Bengal.#HimeshReshammiya gives her a new fairy tale life by getting her to sing in his upcoming movie. What a moment it would be, if @mangeshkarlata met her!❤ pic.twitter.com/F2imC5RZva — TANUJ GARG (@tanuj_garg) August 23, 2019

The most inspiring thing was that before all this she used to saunter in her locality and depend on alms to make ends meet. Once her voice reached the shore of the city of dreams- Mumbai, offers started pouring in from TV channels and music directors. However, she didn’t even have the identity proof to travel by train or flight. She was provided with a voter id card. However, the voter id card reads Renu Roy based on her birth certificate obtained from a church in Krishnanagar of West Bengal’s Nadia district. She first recorded a Durga Puja theme song for Baguiati club in Kolkata. During the recording, it was found that she can’t sing by reading lyrics from paper.

As the door of opportunities has become ajar for Ranu Mondal, we only can hope that she will win many more accolades and enthrall us with her songs in coming days. For Ranu Mondal, it was talent that met luck and destiny.