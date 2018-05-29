‘Rangeela Raja’: Govinda to play Vijay Mallya in Pankaj Nihalani film

Govinda (IE)

Bollywood actor Govinda will play the role of the biggest wilful-defaulter of the time – Vijay Mallya – in a film titled ‘Rangeela Raja’ and directed by the former Central Board of Film Certification chairperson, Pankaj Nihalani. “I have made a movie inspired by the life of Vijay Mallya, and Govinda is in the main lead, audiences will be surprised to see his new avatar. The movie will be completely entertaining,” Nihalani told ANI. The film is loosely based on the ‘King of good times’, with more focus on the scam for which Vijay Mallya is wanted in India.

“Not the Mallya card, the Mallya calendar. The entire look, feel, appearance and rhythm of the song sequence is based on the Kingfisher calendars. As for Govinda playing who you say he is playing, let’s just keep the suspense going. I am neither denying nor admitting it,” Nihalani said. The filmmaker even went on to meet the Kingfisher director in UK.

The movie named ‘Rangeela Raja’ is an out-and-out comedy, but comedy of a kind never attempted by Govinda before, claimed Nihalani. “Unlike the streetwise comic characters, Govinda is famous for, he plays a very sophisticated character in Rangeela Raja. He has a double role. But he slips into four different characters. Audiences who have been waiting for Govinda’s comeback will be very pleased to see what he has done in ‘Rangeela Raja’. It is almost like a rebirth of Govinda and I feel happy to be doing his comeback film,” said Pankaj in an interview with The Indian Express.

Govinda’s debut film, ‘Ilzaam’ was also directed by Pankaj Nihlani. “It felt just like the old times when we shot together for his debut film Ilzaam. Govinda is fitter now than he has ever been,” remarked the director. 35 years later, reunites them again with ‘Rangeela Raja’, which is set to release in August.