Rangasthalam box office collection: Ram Charan starrer make this huge sum overseas in just two days!

Rangasthalam box office collection: Ram Charan’s latest rustic drama has not only stormed the domestic market but the film is raking in great response at the international box office. The film has opened to rave reviews and critics have hailed Ram Charan’s point on act as the hearing impaired villager, who has a knack for fixing machines, Chittibabu. Sukumar directorial venture Rangasthalam has opened to a stupendous collection at the international box office, earning more than $800,000 in just two days. The film has got the benefit of extended weekend and analysts also predict the film’s collection will continue as the week progresses. Rangasthalam has already entered the top 10 list of films that have performed well at the US box office.

Here’s a breakdown of Ram Charan-starrer’s box-office performance in Australia and US. Taran adarsh tweeting about the film’s feat teeeted, ” Telugu film #Rangasthalam is EXTRAORDINARY in USA and Australia…

USA Thu previews $ 706,611

Fri $ 556,625

Total: $ 1,263,236 [₹ 8.23 cr]

Note: Updated numbers for Thu previews and Fri @Rentrak

AUSTRALIA

Fri A$ 165,991

Sat A$ 72,088

Total: A$ 238,079 [₹ 1.19 cr] @Rentrak (sic)”

Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam was one of the most awaited rustic entertainer of this year. Starring Samantha Akkineni as the leading lady, the film had created buzz for all the right reasons. The story is set in the 1980s where Chittibabu, a hearing impaired engineer has gained popularity by fixing machines. Rangasthalam by the corrupt leader Phanindra Bhupati who challenges anybody who questions his dictatorship. When Chittibabu’s brother comes back from Dubai, he revolts against Bhupathi dictatorship. the consequences are dreadful and how he helps his brother deal with results occupies best part of the film.