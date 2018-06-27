Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju in trouble! NCW receives complaint for showing women in ‘bad light’

The National Commission of Women has reportedly filed a complaint against the film naming actors Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and director Rajkumar Hirani. (Source: Twitter)

Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma starrer biopic of Sanjay Dutt — Sanju has landed in trouble just two days before its release. The National Commission of Women has received a complaint against the film naming actors Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and director Rajkumar Hirani. The complaint has been filed over a dialogue where Ranbir Kapoor says that he (Sanjay Dutt) has slept with over 300 women including prostitutes. The film is set to hit theatres on June 29 and also stars Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal and Sonam Kapoor in important roles.

Earlier a complaint was filed against the film with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Filed by activist Prithvi Mhaske, the complaint has raised an objection on the “toilet leakage scene in the barrack of jail picturised in the movie”.

The complaint addressed to Prasoon Joshi, Chairman (CBFC) and the makers of the film and Ranbir Kapoor had stated that the government takes good care of all the barracks and an incident like this was never heard of.

“In the trailer of the movie we have seen a scene that Sanjay Dutt was in such a barrack of a jail in which the toilet overflowed. According to the information available, the government and jail authorities are taking good care of all the barracks. We never heard any such incidents anywhere. Earlier as well many movies were released based on the gangsters where in the jails were covered, but never had seen such incidents. This particular scene will make a bad impression about the jails and jails authorities of the Indians,” it read.

