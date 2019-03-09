Ranbir Kapoor was my first phone call after I ideated Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji

By: | Published: March 9, 2019 5:55 PM

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is all set to hit the screens in December. Recently, Ayan revealed that Ranbir was the first person to have heard about the fantasy film.

It won’t be wrong to say that Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming directorial, Brahmastra has created immense curiosity among the audience. The supernatural fantasy film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. Recently, Ayan took to his social media and revealed that Ranbir was the first person to have heard about Brahmastra.

Sharing a photo with the Sanju star from the sets of their upcoming film, the 35-year-old filmmaker wrote, “Director & Actor. Ranbir – The absolute first person to have heard about Brahmastra and the first to have jumped on for the ride!”

His caption further read that on a writing trip for Yeh Jawaani in May 2011, is where the idea was born and Ranbir was my very first phone call. There is so much to share about Brahmastra, but it is fitting that the first team member this Insta journey touches upon is, Ranbir aka Shiva aka Rumi aka Artist aka Soldier!

Earlier this week, the official logo of the flick was released online. Prior to that, Ayan along with Alia and Ranbir went to the Kumbh Mela where the official logo of the Brahmastra was formed in the sky by 150 drones.

Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production, Brahmastra also stars Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, Divyendu Sharma and Mouni Roy in vital roles. The movie has been shot in Edinburgh, London, Bulgaria, and Mumbai. In the film, while Ranbir’s character name is Shiva, Alia will play Isha.

Brahmastra is a trilogy and the first part of the series titled, Love, will hit the screens this Christmas.

