Ranbir Kapoor to transform his body for upcoming movie-Animal, will train for 2 months

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has already been making a buzz both professionally and personally. The actor already has interesting projects under his pipeline and will soon be seen with a major body transformation in Arjun Reddy fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. Other actors in the movie include Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna who replaced Parineeti Chopra as she had other work commitments. Reports suggest that the movie would be a dark crime drama. Shooting for the movie will begin in June and is expected to release next year.

In an interview, Ranbir Kapoor spilled some beans regarding his character in the movie Animal, where he would be packing on muscles and will undergo specialised training for two months ahead of the shoot. Ranbir would play a younger version of his character and an older version later, where he would sport a beefed-up look.

For now, Ranbir is shooting for Luv Ranjan’s upcoming rom-com. opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The new on-screen pair will be mostly shooting for the movie in Mumbai. The movie being a rom-com, Ranbir Kapoor would be sporting a leaner look.

Meanwhile, his marriage to Alia Bhatt is also making rounds, as the couple are expected to tie the knot in mid-April. Both would be tying the knot as per Punjabi traditions at Ranbir’s property in Mumbai.

Post this, Ranbir Kapoor would be seen in Shamshera opposite Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, followed by the much anticipated Brahmastra- Part 1.