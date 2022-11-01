scorecardresearch
Watch Brahmāstra: Part One–Shiva on Disney+ Hotstar from November 4.

Written by Entertainment Desk
Wondering what made Ranbir Kapoor say yes to Brahmāstra? Know it from him
Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva in Brahmastra

If you haven’t watched Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra: Par One – Shiva yet, then you can now do it on Disney+Hotstar from November 4. The film is releasing on the streaming platform in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The magnum opus is produced by Star Studios,  Dharma Productions, Ayan Mukerji and Prime Focus and directed and written by Ayan Mukerji.

Ranbir Kapoor reveals what ultimately convinced him to bring Shiva to life. “When I first heard the idea, I immediately knew what a project like this could mean for our industry and our country. Brahmāstra is deeply rooted in Indian culture, and with the imagination, scale and technology Ayan wanted to use – it was going to be the first of its kind. The entire package was extremely exciting. But it was the core of the story – the fact that it was this unseen combination of modern and Ancient India, rooted in our culture and in themes we have grown up with, that I knew our audiences would relate to, that appealed to me the most,” he said. 

Sharing his favourite sequence from the film, Ranbir Kapoor disclosed, “Shooting each and every sequence was an experience in itself, from the VFX and action to the more emotional scenes to the amazing scale of our songs – it was something I have never done before. It would be difficult to choose, as the film in its entirety has been an inspiring journey for me and everyone involved.”

This never seen before visual spectacle is headlined by some of the finest actors across the Indian Film Industry such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, among others in a universe which is loved and praised by everyone.

