Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt reach hospital, baby expected to arrive soon

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have arrived at the hospital for the delivery of their first child, as per a recent social media post by well-known Bollywood shutterbug Viral Bhayani. Ranbir-Alia reportedly arrived at the H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, Girgaon. She is expected to undergo c-section.

The couple, who dated for five years before getting married in April, announced their pregnancy in June with a special post on her Instagram. She shared a picture where the couple went through the sonography. The mom-to-be captioned it, “Our baby ….. coming soon ♾❤️✨.”

Alia Bhatt shared glimpses from her low-key baby shower, which was attended by her and Ranbir’s inner circle. While Ranbir opted for a pastel kurta pyjama combo, Alia chose a bright yellow kurta pair with minimal jewellery. Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt exuded an unbelievable pregnancy glow. She captioned the post, “just … love 💛💛💛💛💛💛💛.”

Talking about how they are preparing to welcome their baby, Ranbir had earlier told Bollywood Bubble, “Now we are having a fight because there is a book on it that she (Alia) has read and wants me to read, and am 30 per cent through it, and I tell her, ‘Listen, books are not gonna teach us how we are gonna raise our child, let us experience it when it happens.’”

The actors have had their busy schedules in the midst of all this; while Ranbir starred in Brahmastra and Shamshera, Alia had several releases this year, including Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Darlings and Brahmastra. She has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and Heart of Stone in her kitty.