Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: R K Studios gets decorated with lights ahead of rumoured marriage

R K Studio has been illuminated with lights all over, ahead of Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s rumoured wedding. The place is bright and lit up ahead of the upcoming celebration and pictures of the studio, situated in Mumbai’s Chembur have been making rounds on social media. In fact, Ranbir Kapoor’s new under-construction home in Bandra had also been decked up with light strings.

A video of the Krishna Raj bungalow that is still being constructed went viral, wherein many workers were seen decorating the bungalow with LED string lights.

Fondly called as RanAlia by fans, sources suggest that Ranbir and Alia would move to Krishna Raj bungalow once they tie the knot.

Although the couple has been silent on the wedding details, reports suggest that it would be a 4-day long affair, starting from April 13 onwards at the RK house.

According to rumours, the couple would host a grand reception at the Taj Mahal Palace luxury hotel in Mumbai on April 17.

Ranbir and Alia fell in love on the sets of their upcoming movie ‘Brahmastra’ and the two had made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception in 2018.