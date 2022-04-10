Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Ceremonies, venue to wedding trousseau, here’s all the buzz we know so far

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding, Complete Guest List, Venue Details: The buzz around Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tying the knot this week is getting stronger by day as more and more people close to the couple confirm the date and their presence. Recently, Mukesh Bhatt, Alia’s uncle and brother to Mahesh Bhatt even without giving out details informed the media that the wedding is indeed taking place and he will let all know the details after the ceremonies are over. Meanwhile, Alia’s brother Rahul Bhatt has also confirmed his presence at the wedding.

As per reports, the couple’s wedding ceremonies will be held between April 13th and April 17th. The nuptials will last till evening. The Mehendi ceremony will take place on April 13, while the Haldi ceremony is in the first half of April 14. Reports further suggest that the couple will throw a reception on April 17th at the Taj Mahal hotel. Apparently, the who’s who of Bollywood are invited for their grand reception, even when the wedding will majorly be a home affair. Also, puja will be held for the late Rishi Kapoor whose 2nd death anniversary is on April 30.

It is not clear where the wedding ceremonies will take place. Buzz is it will start at RK House in Chembur in the presence of close friends and relatives. Alia reportedly will be donning a Sabyasachi lehenga while Ranbir will go the Manish Malhotra way. Bhatt’s manager, Garima Shah reportedly has taken charge of managing all the wedding functions. Both Alia and Ranbir are at Vastu finalizing all the arrangements. According to neighbors and onlookers, the couple has not stepped out of the apartment for the past four days.

This is the second Bollywood celeb wedding of the year after Mouni Roy’s February wedding to Suraj Nambiar in Goa.