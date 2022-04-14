Ranbir-Alia gets gold bouquet from Surat jeweller, designer clothes from Sabyasachi: Everything about the biggest glamour wedding

The gifts have been pouring in for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor ahead of their wedding, but none has been as unique as the one from a Surat businessman. The jeweller sent a 24-carat gold bouquet for the Bollywood couple on Wednesday — Alia’s mehendi ceremony. The five-feet-tall bouquet is plated in golden foil and also has a gold certification alongside it. Videos of the bouquet being delivered went viral on social media and have been shared thousands of times. The Bollywood couple is set to tie the knot this week in the presence of family members and close friends. Vastu Building, where Ranbir owns an apartment, is believed to be the location of the main ceremony. Alia also rents an apartment in the same building, but on a different floor, reports said.

Alia’s mehendi also took place at the building in Bandra. Guests at the event were told to cover their phone cameras with stickers provided by security personnel at the residence. The security sealed the cameras with a removable red sticker to avoid live streams, pictures, or videos being leaked from the venue.

Outside the building, a battery of paparazzi was stationed, spotting designer clothes by Sabyasachi Mukherjee being taken into the complex.

A jeweller from surat gifted Ranbir and Alia a gold plated bouquet #RanbirAliaWedding pic.twitter.com/1xchWhhgZe — Ranbir Kapoor Team (@RanbirKTeam) April 13, 2022

The security personnel also requested the police to intervene when things were going out of hand. Officers of the Mumbai Police spoke with the paparazzi and issued instructions not to block the cars of attendees for photos. Barricades have also been set up at the main gate of the complex.

One report suggests the baraat will leave Krishna Raj bungalow and enter Ranbir’s home at Vastu. Ranbir and Alia are expected to tie the knot in a traditional Punjabi ceremony. The ceremony will be intimate with only a handful of guests, including family members and close friends, being invited.

Ranbir first disclosed his relationship with Alia during a 2018 interview. This was around the time when he appeared with Alia at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception.