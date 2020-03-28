When to watch Ramayan, Mahabharat: Telecast time on DD National, DD Bharti; how to watch on mobile

Check Ramayan, Mahabharat telecast time on DD National and DD Bharti.

Ramayan, Mahabharat telecast time on DD National, DD Bharti, and Mobile: On popular demand, public broadcaster Doordarshan has started the re-telecast of popular Ramayan and Mahabharat serials. Ramayan serial is being telecast on Doordarshan’s DD National channel, Mahabharat is being telecast on DD Bharati from today. Two episodes of both serials are being telecast on the respective channels per day. On Friday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had informed on Twitter: “Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting retelecast of ‘Ramayana’ from tomorrow, Saturday, March 28 in DD National, One episode in morning 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening from 9 pm to 10 pm.” In another tweet, the minister said, “Happy to announce that

@DD_Bharati will relay from tomorrow Saturday 28th March popular serial Mahabharat at 12 noon and 7 pm everyday.”

The minister said that it is mandatory for all cable operators to show DD channels. “In your area if it is not being shown, then raise a complaint with your cable operator,” Javadekar said.

Ramayan telecast time on DD National, NewsOnAir App

You can watch one episode of Ramayan on DD National in the morning from 9 am to 10 am and the another episode in the evening from 9 pm to 10 pm. You can also watch Ramayan on mobile by downloading the ‘NeewsOnAir’ for Android, or iOS.

Mahabharat telecast time on DD Bharati, NewsOnAir App

You can watch one episode of Mahabharat on DD Bharat at 12 noon and the second episode at 7 pm everyday from today. You can also watch Mahabharat on your mobile phones now by downloading the NewsOnAir app for both Android and iOS.

DD National, DD Bharti DTH channel numbers

The government’s decision to re-telecast these popular serials of the 90s came on huge public demand amid the continuing nation-wide lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus. People across the country have been asked to remain indoors, in their houses, and maintain social distance to break the chain of novel coronavirus spread.

Mahabharat was directed by BR Chopra, while Ramayan was directed by Ramanand Sagar.