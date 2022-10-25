Ram Setu Twitter Review: Akshay Kumar’s film gets mixed response; critics call it mediocre

Akshay Kumar’s last film of 2022, Ram Setu, was released in theatres on October 25. Ram Setu has managed to receive mixed early reviews from fans on Twitter. While some loved the ‘concept’ of the film, others felt that it was a ‘snoozy affair’. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles.

Inspired by mythological events, the film is directed by Abhishek Sharma of Parmanu and Tere Bin Laden fame. Produced by Vikram Malhotra, Ram Setu deals with India’s cultural hegemony, history, and religious heritage.

Leading trade analyst, Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to write, “#OneWordReview… #RamSetu: MEDIOCRE. Rating: ⭐️⭐️½ Interesting premise, stunning visuals, decent first half, wonderful performances [#AkshayKumar, #SatyaDev]… But the second hour falls flat… Subject had tremendous potential, but the writing is a mess. #RamSetuReview”

A Twitter user who loved Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu wrote, “#Ramsetu: TERRIFIC The visual, cinematography, storyline are top notch #AkshayKumar is amazing He had delivered His carrier best performance The main thing it’s concept and storyline will win ur heart (sic).”

A Twitterati was unimpressed by the film and called it a snoozing affair. He wrote, “#RamSetu is a snoozing affair. Doesnt feel like a superstar @akshaykumar movies. Its high time. Stop doing cinemas like they are music albums. Atart choosing script properly and work with good directors. Utter shit movie (sic).”

Another Twitter user wrote, ” Ramsetu – Kuch bhi (sic).”

A Twitter user found a few flaws in the film but loved it overall. He wrote, “Just some minor flaws, but a very good watch overall…. LOVED IT….!!! BGM was too good, especially the old hollywood classic type used in the start…. #RamSetu (sic).”

Ram Setu is an action-adventure drama that follows an archaeologist investigating whether Ram Setu is a myth or reality. The film is co-produced by Akshay’s company Cape of Good Films along with Amazon Prime Video, Abundantia Entertainment, and Lyca Productions. It opened in cinemas on October 25.