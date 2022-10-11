Ram Setu trailer: Akshay Kumar is on a mission to save India’s heritage; Watch

After releasing an engaging teaser last month, Akshay Kumar has unveiled the trailer of his next big film, Ram Setu. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the movie will be released on October 25.

The trailer revolves around the life of an atheist archaeologist who embarks on a mission to save Ram Setu from the enemies trying to vanish it for good. What has made him a believer in God? Who wants to demolish India’s heritage? All these questions will be answered through the main movie.

In Ram Setu, Akshay is playing an ‘atheist archaeologist-turned-believer’, who has to ‘prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India’s heritage’, as per the film’s official description on YouTube. The film is said to be an ‘action adventure’.

Satya Dev, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Nasser will be seen playing pivotal roles in Ram Setu. Lyca Productions, Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, and Amazon Prime Video joined hands to produce this multilingual movie, which has the music of Ajay-Atul. Besides Hindi, the movie is also confirmed to release in Telugu and Tamil.