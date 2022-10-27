Ram Setu box office collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s film sees a 30% dip, manages to earn more than Thank God

After an average opening at the box office on October 25, Akshay Kumar’s film Ram Setu, witnessed a dip in business on the second day. Ram Setu collected Rs 11.50 crores on its second day taking the two-day total collection to Rs. 26.25 crore. The drop is around 27 to 30 per cent, Bollywood Hungama quoted.

Ram Setu has earned more than its competition, Thank God, a comedy starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. Thank God could only earn around Rs 6 crore on its second day.

Ram Setu is Akshay Kumar’s best opening film in 2022. Earlier he had Bachchhan Paandey that earned Rs 13 crore on its first day, Samrat Prithviraj that minted Rs 10.60 crore and Raksha Bandhan that could only scrape around Rs 8.20 crore.

The film is not just crucial for Akshay Kumar but also the film industry that has witnessed a number of high-budget flops this year. The only films that worked well at the box office were Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. On the other hand, the South Indian film industries have seen the success of films like RRR, Kantara and KGF Chapter 2.

About Ram Setu

Ram Setu is directed by filmmaker Abhishek Sharma. Akshay is seen alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharucha. Ram Setu is an action-adventure drama that follows an archeologist investigating whether Ram Setu is a myth or reality. According to the epic Ramayana, Ram Setu is a bridge built by the god Rama’s army of Vanara to reach Lanka to rescue his wife Sita, who was abducted by Lanka’s Rakshasa king Ravana. The film is co-produced by Akshay’s company Cape of Good Films along with Amazon Prime Video, Abundantia Entertainment, and Lyca Productions.