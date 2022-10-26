Ram Setu box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar’s film off to good start, here’s how much it earned

Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu managed to open well on its opening day at the box office. The film minted Rs 15.25 crore on day one. Film distributor and trade analyst Raj Bansal tweeted out the figures, writing, “On Day1 Tuesday (Diwali Holiday) @akshaykumar #RamSetu collects Appox. ₹15.25Cr. NBOC India (sic).”

Later, Zee Studios also shared the exact numbers and thanked everyone for showering their love on the film.

Ram Setu gave a tough fight to Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra’s Thank God, which was also released on October 25.

As per reports, the Akshay Kumar starrer performed well in mass pockets like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. The Diwali factor has also helped its business.

Directed by filmmaker Abhishek Sharma, Ram Setu released on October 25. In the film, Akshay is seen alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharucha. The film is an action-adventure drama that follows an archaeologist investigating whether Ram Setu is a myth or a reality. According to the epic Ramayana, Ram Setu is a bridge built by the god Rama’s army of Vanara to reach Lanka to rescue his wife Sita, who was abducted by Lanka’s Rakshasa king Ravana. The film is co-produced by Akshay’s company Cape of Good Films along with Amazon Prime Video, Abundantia Entertainment, and Lyca Productions.