Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar took 50 crores, here’s how much Jacqueline Fernandez and others charged for the film

Ram Setu, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role has successfully managed to revive the actor’s career in the Hindi film industry. After a series of flops, Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu has performed fairly better at the box office. The film released on October 25 along with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra’s Thank God. Ram Setu also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles.

Plot:

Directed by filmmaker Abhishek Sharma, Ram Setu is an action-adventure drama that follows an archeologist investigating whether Ram Setu is a myth or reality. According to the epic Ramayana, Ram Setu is a bridge built by the god Rama’s army of Vanara to reach Lanka to rescue his wife Sita, who was abducted by Lanka’s Rakshasa king Ravana.

Ram Setu Budget:

As per reports, the film has been made on a massive budget of Rs 85 crore. Here’s a look at how much the actors have charged for the film:

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez has reportedly taken Rs 4 crore for Ram Setu, ABP reported. Jacqueline Fernandez is seen playing the role of Dr. Sandra Rebello, an important member of Akshay Kumar’s expedition team in Ram Setu.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha plays AkshayKumar’s wife – Professor Gayatri Kulshrestha in the film. As per ABP, the actor charged Rs 3 crore.

Satyadev Kancharana

Ram Setu was Telugu actor Satyadev Kancharana’s Bollywood debut. The actor took home a paycheck of Rs 1 crore, ABP reported.

Jeniffer Piccinato

Model-turned-actor Jeniffer Piccinato reportedly charged Rs 75 lakh for Ram Setu.

Nassar

Earlier seen in Bollywood films like Rowdy Rathore, Article 15, Marjaavaan, and others, Nassar reportedly charged Rs 45 lakh.

Akshay Kumar

The protagonist of the film – Akshay Kumar, who is also one of the highest taxpayers in the country, reportedly charged Rs 50 crore for Ram Setu, ABP reported. He is seen essaying the role of Dr. Aryan Kulshrestha, an archaeologist who is on a mission to prove the existence of Ram Setu.