Ram Setu: From Muharat shot to Akshay Kumar’s character, here’s all you need to know of the Abhishek Sharma directorial

Ram Setu was announced in Diwali 2020

Akshay Kumar’s film on the mythological Ram Setu will kick start shooting from the Janmabhoomi Ayodhya on March 18. The actor will reach the site along with director Abhishek Sharma and creative producer Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi for the muharat of the film. It was Dwivedi who came up with the idea of shotting the muharat shot at Ayodhya. Dwivedi is also directing Akshay for a period drama, Prithviraj also starring Manushi Chillar.

The film’s director Abhishek Sharma who has earlier directed Parmanu, Zoya Factor recently revealed that the shoot was spread across multiple schedules over the next few months and 80 per cent of it will be shot in Mumbai. Akshay will be seen in a new avatar, as an archaeologist and his look and character is inspired by several national and internationally renowned archaeologists. Film business analyst Taran Adarsh also made an update about teh asme.

Ram Setu also stars Nushratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez but the characters and looks of both are being kept under wraps. “They play strong, independent women and has well-etched parted”, revealed the director.

Ram Setu was announced last year in Diwali revealing Akshay’s look for the film. He called the film, ‘a bridge between generations past, present and future.” Akshay sported a saffron scarf around his neck and seemed like was walking on the Setu or a narrow stretch of land in the mid of an ocean.

In another poster, Akshay gives a dishevelled look with a saffron scarf wrapped around his neck. The background has Lord Rama with his now and arrow and the poster poses a question, “Myth or Reality?” The film surrounds the excavation of the popular Ram Setu in the epic Ramayan.

“This Deepawali, let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge(setu) that will connect generations to come. Taking this mammoth task ahead, here is our humble attempt . “ said his post.

This Deepawali,let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge(setu) that will connect generations to come.

Taking this mammoth task ahead,here is our humble attempt – #RamSetu

Wishing you & yours a very Happy Deepawali! pic.twitter.com/ZQ2VKWJ1xU — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 14, 2020

Producer Vikram Malhotra has earlier cleared the air that the movie is built on facts, historical heritage and science and anchored on a deep belief among Indians about the existence of a Setu built by Lord Ram to reach Lanka and rescue his wife Sita.

The director Abhishek started the process of coming with a plot for the movie back in 2007 when he read a newspaper coverage about a court case related to the project and since then has been trying to built a story based on the extensive research on the same.

The film will be also co-produced by Akshay Kumar’s mother, Aruna Bhatia.