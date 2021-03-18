Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar jets off to Ayodhya with Jacqueline and Nushrratt for muharat shot, check pics inside

Ram Setu , the movie was announced in Diwali last year. (Twitter/Akshya Kumar)

Akshay Kumar took off to Ayodhya today to kickstart shoot for his upcoming movie based on the mythological Ram Setu and of the same name. Akshay with the rest of the star cast was seen at a private airport in Mumbai on Monday. The actor has also shared pictures before the private jet took off.

Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday announced that it will be co-producing the movie along with Abundantia Entertainment, Lyca Productions and Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films. This is the first time Amazon Prime video that was solely into hosting movies and web originals in its platform is producing a flick.

Akshay Kumar is heading to Ayodhya with the rest of his team and star cast comprising of Nushrratt Bharucha and Jacqueline Fernandez and director Abhishek Sharma. According to the art producer Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Akshay will be playing the part of an archaeologist in the film unravelling the truth behind the origin of a long chain of shoals between India and Sri Lanka.

Sharing a picture of himself with the star cast Akshay seeking best wishes from his fans said it is a special film and needs a special start. The actor while announcing the film in Diwali last year described it as a bridge between generations past, present and future.

Ram Setu will be Amazon Prem Video’s attempt to tell stories that are entrenched in Indian soil but will find an audience all across the world said Vijay Subramanium, Head of Content at Amazon’s Prime Video in India. The lead actor Akshta in a statement said that that the film will represent India’s social and moral fabric.