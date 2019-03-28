Ram Ki Janmabhoomi: Delhi HC declines to interfere with release of film (Screengrab from trailer)

The Delhi High Court Thursday declined to interfere with the release of the film ‘Ram Ki Janmabhoomi’, which is to hit theatres on Friday. Justice Vibhu Bakhru however directed the movie’s producer to hold private screening of the film for the petitioner, Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy who claims to be a descendant of the last Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar. With these directions the court disposed of the petition.

The high court, however, gave the petitioner liberty to approach it again if he found any objectionable dialogue or scene in the movie. Earlier Thursday, the Supreme Court too was approached with the petition seeking to stall the release of the film, claiming it will vitiate the ongoing mediation proceeding in the Ayodhya land dispute case.

The apex court also refused to stall the movie’s release saying there was no connection between the mediation proceeding and the film’s release. The film, directed by Sanoj Mishra, revolves around the controversial issue of Ram Mandir at Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya and is scheduled to hit the screens across the country on March 29.

The high court, while hearing Tucy’s petition on Wednesday had said that people will have to be tolerant if freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under the Constitution has to survive. “This court is of the view that whether right or not, people have to be tolerant if Article 19 (freedom of speech and expression) of the Constitution has to survive,” Justice Bakhru had said.

Tucy had alleged in his petition that the movie contained a “personal attack” on him and his “royal” family and would also affect the sovereignty and integrity of the country. He had also alleged that the film could create communal tensions in the country.