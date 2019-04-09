Cobra: Ram Gopal Varma to make his acting debut with the bilingual thriller

By: | Published: April 9, 2019 5:37 AM

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma on Sunday announced his next film Cobra will mark his debut as an actor.

ram gopal varma, cobra, cobra movie, Amitabh Bachchan, rgv, ram gopal varma acting, ram gopal varma movie cobra, ram gopal varma Amitabh BachchanRam Gopal Varma will don the greasepaint for Cobra

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma dropped a surprise announcement on the occasion of his 57th birthday on Sunday. He announced a new project, which will mark his debut as an actor.

“Ahem! On the occasion of my birthday today, I am debuting as an actor for the first time in my career ..I wouldn’t mind if u don’t bless me ..Thanks,” tweeted the director.

He also shared the first look poster of his acting debut, which has been titled Cobra. According to the poster, the film is a biopic based on “the most dangerous criminal ever.” Another character description of the subject of the movie claims that “If he’s arrested, half the police department will be thrown into jail.” It looks like the film will explore a deep nexus between police and a gangster, which will be right up RGV’s alley.

“FINALLY .. !! Ram Gopal Varma .. the ‘SARKAR’ finds his true vocation .. ACTING !! All the best Sircaarrrrr .. DAMN .. another competition!!” tweeted Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday. Big B and RGV have worked together in several movies including Sarkar franchise and Department.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Tweet:

READ: Kalank fourth song: Madhuri Dixit starrer ‘Tabah Ho Gaye’ to release tomorrow

Ram Gopal Varma Tweet:

RGV is playing an intelligence officer called R in Cobra. In addition to acting, RGV is also co-directing the forthcoming film with Agasthya Manju.

His recent directorial outing was Lakshmi’s NTR, which was also co-directed by Agasthya. It was based on the political and personal struggles of movie-god NT Rama Rao after his controversial second marriage. The film tanked at the box office.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Cobra: Ram Gopal Varma to make his acting debut with the bilingual thriller
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition