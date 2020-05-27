Coronavirus movie trailer: Ram Gopal Varma’s new film trailer released amidst COVID-19 lockdown

The story is not just about the lockdown, it has been shot in the lockdown too.

Coronavirus movie: Movie goers, watch out for this 4 minute Ram Gopal Varma movie trailer! Dystopian horror, as a genre in movie, has become is rife with successes of Hollywood flicks such as Contagion (2011). Remember, this movie was most talked about during the COVID-19 lockdown and has gained viewership ever since. Closer home, Bollywood director Ram Gopal Varma has come up with his own take on the genre.

As the nationwide count of cases has crossed 150,000, the filmmaker released a four-minute trailer of the Telugu film, which is centred on the story of a family in the lockdown, in the era of the Coronavirus pandemic. The film has aptly been titled as ‘Coronavirus’.

As the nation is seeing the resumption of routine life in the fourth lockdown, the mind-set regarding the pandemic is shifting to living with the pandemic and not shutting shop. Varma too believes that life shouldn’t come to a halt, in the tweet accompanying the trailer he has said that he wanted to prove, that nobody could stop him from working, he also mentioned that the story is not just about the lockdown, it has been shot in the lockdown too.

THANKS SARKAAAAR! ..I couldn’t just let a chungoo mungoo VIRUS to LOCK me DOWN https://t.co/5ru98HO4eE — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 27, 2020

Across the country there are many stories which showcase the element of human emotion triumphing amidst chaos be it stories of common folk like the woman in Andhra Pradesh who used up her savings to buy cold-drinks for policemen on duty in the lockdown or of movie stars across the country who are pitching in to support the cause of helping those who are in despair and need.

In another tweet, Varma has echoed the same emotion on how the film is about the fear that has entered our hearts because of the virus and about the test of the power of love and compassion in times of disease and despair.