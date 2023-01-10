Ram Charan and Thalapathy Vijay unveil Telugu and Tamil trailers of YRF’s Pathaan; WATCH

With Pathaan being dubbed in Telugu and Tamil, superstar Ram Charan and Thalapathy Vijay unveiled the trailers of YRF’s Pathaan in their respective languages.

Both the superstars from the Southern film industry are feeling the Pathaan buzz as they are looking forward to seeing SRK in never seen action sequences.

Vijay tweeted saying, “Wishing @iamsrk sir and the team all the best for #Pathaan.”

Ram Charan tweeted saying, “Wishing the whole team of #Pathaan all the very best! @iamsrk Sir looking fwd to seeing you in action sequences like never before!”

Pathaan is being touted as India’s biggest ever action spectacle that audiences have ever seen on the big screen. The visually spectacular Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza, Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in it.

About the trailer:

In the beginning of the trailer, we can hear a voiceover by Dimple Kapadia talking about a private terror group’s mission against India, spearheaded by John Abraham. To fight him and save the countrt, there is Pathaan, who has to end his ‘vanvaas’ (exile). Here enters Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan saying, “Party pathaan ke ghar rakhoge toh mehmaannawazi ke liye Pathaan toh aayega, aur pathaake bhi layega”. Salman Khan’s cameo has been kept under wraps by YRF. We get glimpses of Deepika Padukone and her various looks. The action sequences will leave you asking for me.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, YRF’s adrenaline-pumping film, Pathaan, is set to release on Jan 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.