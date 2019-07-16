Rakul Preet invokes Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh after being trolled for smoking scene

“I don’t bother about petty trolls, there are bigger and better things to do,” said Rakul Preet

Rakul Preet Singh, the actress of an upcoming movie ‘Manmadhudu 2’ featuring the Southern superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni was trolled on Twitter after the teaser of the movie showed her smoking on-screen while playing the character of Avantika. The actress who seems to have played a female casanova part in the South Indian movie made a statement citing Kabir Singh in her defence to eliminate the fuss triggered about her on the Internet. The actress used the difference between Shahid Kapoor’s on-screen persona in Kabir Singh and his off-screen life as an example.

In an interview to Pinkvilla, the actress referred Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh, which is notably the highest-grossing movie of 2019 till date and said ” Trolls don’t bother me much and think ‘Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna.’ We are actors and portraying a character is part of our job. If Shahid Kapoor smokes on-screen in Kabir Singh, it does not make him a real-life smoker and he is not promoting smoking that way. It is just that he is playing the scripted character Arjun Reddy in the best way he can. Shahid is a vegetarian in real life, we all know that.”

I am in love. My husband loves me to bits.

He didn’t have to hit me to prove that he is.

Women stay in abusive marriages because men beat them up and then help them heal from the wounds that should have NEVER been there. Kids grow up in homes like this. pic.twitter.com/yrmTXNQ3um — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) July 7, 2019

The netizens trolled Rakul Preet and accused her of ‘promoting smoking’ and described that smoking scene in the ‘Manmadhudu 2’ teaser as ‘deeply disturbing’. reacting to this, the actress told Pinkvilla that it is the need of the character that she is portraying in the movie and has nothing to do with her personal life or promoting of such habits. She further added that her character is not the ideal representation of women and said “The audience needs to understand that what is being depicted on-screen is totally different and they should not associate themselves or their lives with it, as a film is a story of the character(s) that we portray ourself as. We cannot generalise the whole community.”

Rakul Preet elaborating the whole fuss said that there are bigger and better things to deal with, trolls are rather inconsequential. It is just ‘ Avantika’ the character in the movie that smokes and it’s her story. She does it for her reasons and once you see the film you might understand her story well. “I don’t bother about petty trolls, there are bigger and better things to do,” the actress said.

The South Indian movie Manmadhudu 2 directed by Rahul Ravindran is set to release on August 9. The movie’s teaser has been described as ‘deeply disturbing’ by the netizens and is being trolled a lot. In fact, the filmmaker’s wife Chinamayi Sripaada, also a famous south Indian singer, was pulled into the fuss as the trollers slammed her for the condemning remarks that she gave on the ‘slap’ interview of Kabir Singh’s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Chinmayi was mentioned for her so-called “double standards” on Twitter.