Raksha Bandhan might seem regressive but it reflects reality: Akshay Kumar’s co-star Smrithi Srikanth

Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan is a story about a brother who is trying to get his four younger sisters married. The film tackles issues such as dowry, colourism, and body shaming. Directed by Anand L Rai, Raksha Bandhan also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, and Smrithi Srikanth in pivotal roles. The film received mixed to negative reactions from the audience and critics. In an exclusive interview with The FinancialExpress.com’s Eshita Bhargava, Smrithi Srikanth, who is playing the character of Laxmi, one of the four sisters, talks about how she got Raksha Bandhan, working with Akshay Kumar, the film being called regressive, and much more. Excerpts from the interview:

How did you get Raksha Bandhan?

I was working as a dancer but always wanted to be an actor. I decided to quit my job as I was not able to make time for auditions and preparations. I got a call from a casting agency for this role and when I read the script, I found the character of Laxmi really interesting. I started preparing for it, after numerous takes, I shot a video and sent them and then completely forgot about it. Meanwhile, I planned to shift to Mumbai to give more auditions and work on my skills leaving my well-paid work. Amidst all this, I got to know that I have been shortlisted for the role and asked for my availability. Then I came to know, that it’s Aanand L Rai’s film which stars Akshay Kumar. I was awestruck at that moment. I gave my final audition and I was happy about it as it went well after which I finally got locked for the role. I feel I manifested that in my life and finally got it.

How was it working with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar?

Bonding with Akshay sir was a very different journey. Initially, I was very much nervous as a newcomer and was concerned about not taking many retakes. He is very humble and grounded. He is such a sweetheart that he made all of us feel comfortable. He understood the fact that this is our first time. We bonded over food since all of us were foodies and he used to get food for us from his home. We played games and he taught us some martial art moves in between the shots. It was quite fun.

Bhumi is a gem of a person. She is so inspiring. She is an amazing actress and an empowering woman. Anand sir, Akshay sir, and Bhumi provided me with a very conducive environment, and it never felt like I am an outsider or a newcomer.

How did you prepare for the role?

Laxmi is hot-headed and restless. But at the same time, she is very much protective of her family. I was told Laxmi is a dusky girl and I’ll have to tone down my complexion. Being a Kareena Kapoor fan, she is confident and thinks of herself as no less than the superstar.

I had to really open up as a character in some scenes where she is over the top and wild and that came as a challenge to me. It was quite a task to talk to Akshay sir in a brother-sister tone because I have huge respect for him. Talking to him in a derogatory way as a character was initially uncomfortable for me. But gradually I became conducive to the environment.

If not an actor, what profession would have chosen?

I think I would be a dancer because I’m already a trained dancer.

Tell us something about yourself, your personal life, and what did it take to reach where you are?

Since childhood, my mom wanted to see me on television. She used to take me to all singing and dance reality shows. I was very shy and introverted as a kid but dance was something that gave me confidence and gave me recognition everywhere. After college, I started doing events and modeling shoots where I used to earn 1000 1500 per day. Then I got the opportunity to be part of a digital media platform and gained a lot of recognition there, too. But something was missing and I started giving auditions.

People are calling Raksha Bandhan regressive. What do you have to say about that?

The movie might seem regressive to people but it’s reflecting reality. Dowry is still a big reason for girls not getting married. If you’d speak to your house help, you’ll get to know that it still exists. We have tried showing one such family where marriage is an important part. There’s a brother, who wants to get his sisters married. We are not selling any ideas or preconceived notions. In the movie, the dialogues used are a reflection of what we see in real life.

5 things you’d tell those who want to make it big in Bollywood?

Create a profile by clicking good pictures in good light and keep it as much simple as possible (less makeup),

Follow good casting agencies on your Instagram, and keep sending them your updated profile,

Keep working on your craft and also work on any additional skill set like dancing singing, etc. It is always helpful,

Stay around people who encourage you uplift you and not pull you down, and

Believe in yourself.

5 things about you that no one knows?

I can sing,

I can speak and understand Tamil. I am a Tamilian Brahmin,

I can do a cartwheel and a kip up,

I am a foodie. I love eating more than cooking, and

I love adventure and adventure sports.

What are your future plans?

Just would want to keep working hard. Keep learning more and new things. I would want to contribute to society as a social server.