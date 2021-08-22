Raksha Bandhan 2021: Meet Bollywood’s most adorable brother-sister duos

(Photo: Instagram/ Soha Ali Khan)

Raksha Bandhan 2021: Bollywood’s sibling love is no less than that of other siblings in the world. They not only fought with each other but also got each other’s back for a lifetime. They fight, of course but the love and care they share with each other makes it the world’s best relationship. Today, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, let us take a look at some of the most adorable brother-sister duos of the Bollywood film industry.

Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim Khan

Sara and Ibrahim are among the coolest brother-sister duos known in B-town. The duo are often seen posing together and doing some ‘Knock-Knock’ jokes on social media. Born to actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, the duo is also seen bonding over their fitness regime. Sara Ali Khan keeps posting pictures on social media every now and then. In an interview with ELLE magazine earlier this year, the actor revealed how covid led lockdown has brought the siblings closer than ever.

Abhishek Bachchan-Shweta Bachchan

Born to Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are the most classy brother-sister duo of the B-Town. The siblings like to be addressed as best friends and not brother and sister. In Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan, Abhishek said Shweta was their father Amitabh Bachchan’s favorite and that he wouldn’t care about anyone else once Shweta is in the room.

Ranbir Kapoor-Riddhima Kapoor

The duo Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor make for an adorable brother-sister duo in Hindi film industry. The two share a very close bond. Recalling the childhood memories, Riddhima Kapoor had once revealed that they used to have WWE style fights and imitate the wrestlers they liked the most. Sharing another interesting anecdote, Riddhima, in an interview to Vogue, revealed that Ranbir used to steal her clothes to give to his girlfriends.

Saif Ali Khan-Soha Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan is one of the “coolest brothers”, says Soha Ali Khan. “There’s no denying you are the coolest brother I know. And there’s no denying I don’t know the first thing about being cool! #throwback,” wrote Soha Ali Khan as she shared a picture of her star brother. Talking about brother-sister relationship, Soha had once jotted down her thoughts, “It’s not the visible thread but the invisible bonds that tie siblings together – a shared childhood, experiences only they have had that have made them who they are. It is a bond, unlike any other and one that should be nurtured and celebrated.”

Farhan Akhtar-Zoya Akhtar

Born to Javed Akhtar (poet-lyricist and screenwriter) and screenwriter Honey Irani, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar are known as one of the most talented siblings of Bollywood industry. Zoya had once said that she shares a ‘great relationship’ with her brother Farhan. She, in fact, made her directorial debut with Luck By Chance, starring Farhan in the lead role. Then Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, which also featured Farhan followed by Dil Dhadakne Do where he was seen playing a significant role.

Ekta Kapoor-Tusshar Kapoor

Just like any other brother-sister , even Tusshar Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor had their fair share of fights when they were kids. But as the siblings grew older, they developed a strong bond. “Like every other sibling, Tusshar and I fight a lot. You will be surprised to know that once when we went on a family trip to Tirupati, we both started fighting for some reason. During the fight, Tusshar punched my nose. Later, I dialled the cops,” said Ekta Kapoor when the duo appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show.