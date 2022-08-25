Raju Srivastava still on ventilator support, only trust information from family and doctors: Wife Shikha Srivastava

The renowned comedian-cum-actor Raju Srivastava is still on ventilator. However, good news is, he is recovering slowly, his wife Shikha Srivastava said on Thursday. The stand-up artist is “stable”, the family said in a statement issued on actor’s official Instagram page.

“Raju Srivastava Ji’s condition is stable and he continues to recover slowly. He is on the ventilator at the moment,” she said, reported news agency PTI. “Only statements from AIIMS Delhi and Raju Ji’s official social media accounts are trustworthy and genuine. Any other news or statements from anyone else is unreliable,” she added.

During the day, many media publications had reported that Srivastava had gained consciousness. He is hospitalised since last 15 days. Following a heart attack, he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of AIIMS in the national capital of India, New Delhi.

Shikha requested the media and the comedian’s fans to only trust statements issued by the family on his official social media pages and the hospital.

At AIIMS, the doctors and their entire team are working hard and diligently. The family is thankful to them, and to all his well-wishers, his wife further added. She also requested everyone to continue their love and prayers for him.

On August 10, Srivastava was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The same day, he underwent an angioplasty. The comedian has been on life support since then.

He has participated in Bigg Boss (Hindi season 3). On 4 December 2009, after staying in the house for more than two months, he was voted out. After that he participated in the comedy show Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala. By doing small roles in Bollywood films, he started his career. He played a part in the movie Maine Pyar Kiya. The actor is 58-year-old.