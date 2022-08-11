Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian ‘critical and on ventilator in ICU’ following heart attack

Popular comedian-actor Raju Srivastava is in critical condition. He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences intensive care unit (ICU) after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday. He underwent an angioplasty procedure to treat his condition.

According to his brother, Ashish Srivastav, the 58-year-old comedian suffered a heart attack while he was working out at a gym. He was rushed to the hospital at around 10.45 am. “He is critical and on a ventilator in the ICU,” the source told PTI.

He said that his heart attack occurred while he was exercising on a treadmill. He was immediately taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. His wife, Shikha, also reached Delhi to attend to him.

Srivastava was in Delhi to spend time with his two brothers and family. He has just wrapped up a show in Udaipur. Srivastava has a history of heart ailments and earlier had stents inserted.

Srivastava, who started his career in the entertainment industry in the 1980s, was recognized in 2005 after he participated in the first season of the television show “The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.” Raju is a popular name on television. The actor is also one of the most successful stand-up comedians in the country who became popular by imitating several politicians.

He has appeared in various Hindi films such as “Baazigar,” “Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya,” and “Maine Pyar Kiya.” He was one of the participants in the third season of the popular reality show “Bigg Boss.”

Comedian Sunil Pal, in a video message, said, “It is true that Raju Bhai suffered a heart attack today, but he is now doing absolutely fine. He is at the hospital and receiving treatment, and I wish him a speedy recovery. waiting for him to come back to Mumbai soon!”