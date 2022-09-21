Raju Srivastava dies at 58, PM Modi, Vicky Kaushal, and others mourn

Raju Srivastava, a famous stand-up comedian, passes at the age of 58. On August 10, he suffered a heart attack and was immediately admitted to AIIMS in Delhi. The comedian was placed on life support and he did not regain consciousness for more than a month despite rigorous efforts to save him. Now politicians, celebrities, and his comedian friends from the industry have mourned the loss of the ace comedian.

Actor Vicky Kushal pays heartfelt condolences to the late comedian.

Ajay Devgn wrote, “In your lifetime you gifted us laughs & more laughs, on & off the screen. Your untimely demise makes me very sad. RIP Raju. Om Shanti. May the Almighty give your family strength in this hour of bereavement.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/U9UjGcfeBK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2022

सुप्रसिद्ध हास्य कलाकार राजू श्रीवास्तव जी का एक विशिष्ट अंदाज था, उन्होंने अपनी अद्भुत प्रतिभा से सभी को प्रभावित किया। उनका निधन कला जगत के लिए एक बड़ी क्षति है। मैं उनके परिजनों व प्रशंसकों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ईश्वर उन्हें यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति दें। ॐ शांति शांति — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 21, 2022

Virender Sehwag posted, “Om Shanti, Raju Bhai. A genuine comedian who made people laugh with clean humour and sharp observation. Condolences to his family and fans. Rajusrivastav.”

Om Shanti, Raju Bhai. A genuine comedian who made people laugh with clean humour and sharp observation. Condolences to his family and fans. #RajuSrivastav pic.twitter.com/HUzaWfhwgi — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 21, 2022

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Rajpal Yadav took to his social media handle to express his condolence for the late comedian. He tweeted, “I have no words to describe this loss. You have left us all too soon. You will be missed my brother. I just can’t believe this. #RajuSrivastav #RIP.”

I have no words to describe this loss. You have left us all too soon. You will be missed my brother. I just can’t believe this. 😔😔💔💔#RajuSrivastav #RIP pic.twitter.com/bf5m53nLPq — Rajpal Naurang Yadav (@rajpalofficial) September 21, 2022

Actor and comedian Shekar Suman mourned the loss of comedy king Raju Srivastava on Twitter. He wrote, “Wat I was dreading for the past one month has happened.Raju Srivastava has left all of us for his heavenly abode.Devastated to hear the news.May God grant him eternal peace.#OmShanti”

Wat I was dreading for the past one month has happened.Raju Srivastava has left all of us for his heavenly abode.Devastated to hear the news.May God grant him eternal peace.#OmShanti — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) September 21, 2022

Film director Vivek Agnihotri said, “My brother, friend & the country’s wave of happiness, Raju Srivastava is no more. I’m deeply saddened. An artist like him is rarely seen, India hasn’t seen another like him. I pray that his soul rests in peace. My prayers are with his family, fans.”

Shocked & Broken with the news of our favourite #RajuSrivastav Ji 🙏🏻 My heartfelt condolences to his family. #riprajusrivastav pic.twitter.com/SLbJtZqiHk — Bharti singh (@bharti_lalli) September 21, 2022

Saddened to hear the tragic news of Raju Srivastav's untimely demise. He made us all laugh with his amazing comic timing for so many years we have lost a gem. My deepest condolences to his family members & admirers. #OmShanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/NJw68EpcRH — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) September 21, 2022

Raju Srivastava participated in the shows like The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Cirkus, and The Kapil Sharma Show among others. He has acted in movies like Aamdani Athanni Kharcha Rupaiyaa, Main Prem ki Diwani Hoon and Bombay to Goa, to name a few.