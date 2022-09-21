Raju Srivastava dies at 58, PM Modi, Vicky Kaushal, and others mourn

Raju Srivastava, a famous stand-up comedian, passes at the age of 58. On August 10, he suffered a heart attack and was immediately admitted to AIIMS in Delhi. The comedian was placed on life support and he did not regain consciousness for more than a month despite rigorous efforts to save him. Now politicians, celebrities, and his comedian friends from the industry have mourned the loss of the ace comedian.
Actor Vicky Kushal pays heartfelt condolences to the late comedian.
Ajay Devgn wrote, “In your lifetime you gifted us laughs & more laughs, on & off the screen. Your untimely demise makes me very sad. RIP Raju. Om Shanti. May the Almighty give your family strength in this hour of bereavement.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”
Virender Sehwag posted, “Om Shanti, Raju Bhai. A genuine comedian who made people laugh with clean humour and sharp observation. Condolences to his family and fans. Rajusrivastav.”
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Rajpal Yadav took to his social media handle to express his condolence for the late comedian. He tweeted, “I have no words to describe this loss. You have left us all too soon. You will be missed my brother. I just can’t believe this. #RajuSrivastav #RIP.”
Actor and comedian Shekar Suman mourned the loss of comedy king Raju Srivastava on Twitter. He wrote, “Wat I was dreading for the past one month has happened.Raju Srivastava has left all of us for his heavenly abode.Devastated to hear the news.May God grant him eternal peace.#OmShanti”
Film director Vivek Agnihotri said, “My brother, friend & the country’s wave of happiness, Raju Srivastava is no more. I’m deeply saddened. An artist like him is rarely seen, India hasn’t seen another like him. I pray that his soul rests in peace. My prayers are with his family, fans.”
Raju Srivastava participated in the shows like The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Cirkus, and The Kapil Sharma Show among others. He has acted in movies like Aamdani Athanni Kharcha Rupaiyaa, Main Prem ki Diwani Hoon and Bombay to Goa, to name a few.