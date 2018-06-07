Rajnikanth’s Kaala hits theatres amid celebrations, protests: Check how fans are reacting on Twitter

The first look teaser of Rajinikanth’s Kaala

Fans sang and danced their way to theatres as superstar Rajinikanth’s ‘Kaala’ was released, a day after Supreme Court refused to stop its screening. The gangster flick set in the backdrop of Mumbai’s Dharavi, brings out the larger than life image of the actor and carries a social message for larger good. Fans were seen playing the drums and wearing Rajni T-shirts outside theatres in Tamil Nadu. The movie is getting positive word on social media platforms as well.

Tamil music director Justin Prabhakaran posted on Twitter: “#kaala #superstar all the very best. hearing positive vibes. eager to watch. best wishes @beemji sir @dhanushkraja sir @wunderbarfilms and team of kaala.”

Meanwhile, in Karnataka, the film faced protests by pro-Kannada activists. A few cinema halls where the movie was supposed to release, refused to show it, leaving cinema goers, especially diehard fans of the Tamil superstar, disappointed. Radhika theatre in Bellary is, reportedly, the only theatre in Karnataka that is showing Kaala.

The agitated fans held demonstrations in front of all the theatres in the city where the film was to be screened. Agitators were seen requesting the 67-year-old actor’s fans not to watch the movie for the sake of their Kannada brethren fighting for Cauvery water. The Pa Ranjith directed movie had faced criticism from the pro-Kannada activist fans because of the actor’s pro-Tamil Nadu stance about the Cauvery water dispute issue.

No shows will be screened in the state capital of Bengaluru either. Here is how people are reacting on Twitter:

#Kaala – the first ever Indian movie to come to theaters there.. Huge feat again by a Superstar #Rajinikanth film..#KaalatheRageofRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/gNWTMj2LsO — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) June 7, 2018

Kyare settingaah #Kaala time #KaalaTheRageOfRajinikanth

Going good so far.. 2nd half started pic.twitter.com/BmuKNQmnux — Amal ps (@Amalps23) June 7, 2018

Have always been a huge Rajni fan, can’t wait to watch Kaala.https://t.co/JgxBA8UcTa — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) June 7, 2018

#Kaala

Done with Prasadz 8 45 am tamil show…..my throat is gone shouting….will post tweet reviews in detail later as at work. In short

-Kaala is Pa Ranjiths best work

-For Superstar is Dalapathi 2????

-A movie not just for social conscious…peak mass moments plenty — Man of Justice (@SuperGops) June 7, 2018

No one can Replace or even inch towards his “on screen persona” absolutely masss personified. Swagger ???????? #Kaala #KaalaFDFS #KaalatheRageofRajinikanth but stepping into politics was a mistake :/ pic.twitter.com/47oyHEBDtO — கரும்புலி (@KPrakan) June 7, 2018

According to andhraboxoffice.com, Kaala has earned Rs 60 crores by selling its theatrical rights in Tamil Nadu, arguably the biggest centre for Rajinikanth. While the film has received Rs 33 crore in the AP/Nizam region, it has fetched a price of Rs 10 crore in Kerala.

With Rs 7 crore from rest of India and Rs 45 crore from foreign centres, the theatrical earning tallies up to Rs 155 crore approx. Add Rs 70 crores from broadcast rights and Rs 5 crores from music rights, the pre-release earnings stands at Rs 230 crore.

On the work front, Rajinikanth has already started working on his upcoming film with Karthik Subbaraj. The Superstar has taken off to Dehradun to shoot for his 165th film.