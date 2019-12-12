Rajnikanth’s birthday: Celebs greet Thalaiva, fan clubs celebrate

Rajnikanth’s daughters Aishwaryaa and Soundarya posted loving birthday wishes for their father on Instagram. (IE)

Big day for Thalaiva’s fans! Superstar Rajinikanth celebrates his 69th birthday today and it turns out that fans cannot stop wishing their favourite star! Celebrities including film personalities, cricketers and political leaders conveyed their warm birthday wishes to the iconic actor. Rajnikanth’s daughters Aishwaryaa and Soundarya posted loving birthday wishes for their father on Instagram. Cricketer Suresh Raina wished the superstar on Twitter.

Soundarya Rajinikanth posted a series of pictures from their family get-together, film sets. She also shared a few film posters of the superstar. While wishing her father in the posts, the sweetest words read like this, “my father… My everything!!”

Aishwaryaa also shared a photo with a touching birthday message for her father, that read, “Will follow forever, just to see that smile.”

Dhanush, Aishwaryaa’s husband, also took to Twitter to share wishes in these words, “Happy birthday, Thalaivaa.”

Happy birthday my life ❤️❤️❤️ my father… My everything!! pic.twitter.com/OioBIFzcVe — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) December 11, 2019

You are making 70 look young and cool???? Happy Birthday @rajinikanth uncle! #Thalaivar ???? pic.twitter.com/VBTRCr2GN9 — Vikram Prabhu (@iamVikramPrabhu) December 12, 2019

Happy Birthday Thalaivar @rajinikanth sir.. I wish you success, health and happiness throughout. You are being a constant source of inspiration for us… I am happy and blessed to be a small part in this wonderful journey of yours.. #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/uGWhQdf483 — A.R.Murugadoss (@ARMurugadoss) December 12, 2019

Wishing a very happy birthday to superstar @rajinikanth. May you always stay blessed & healthy. — Suresh Raina???????? (@ImRaina) December 12, 2019

From #Japan to #Jolarpet , he has entertained Millions of audience all over the world for several decades.. Wishing #Thalaivar #Superstar @rajinikanth a Happy Birthday.. Wishing him the best in everything! #HappybirthdayThalaivar pic.twitter.com/8efG6snMLW — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 12, 2019

On the work front, superstar Rajnikanth will be seen in AR Murugadoss’ film ‘Darbar’, which is set for release in January 2020. Nayanthara will play the role of the female lead in ‘Darbar’. While the movie will be made in Tamil, it will also be rolled out in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

Across many locations, Rajnikanth fan clubs have organised special film screenings, activities including blood donation initiative and organising free meals for feeding the poor.

Speculation is rife that Rajnikanth will issue a statement today. Throughout the day, birthday wishes will continue to pour in across social media platforms as fans and celebrities convey their best wishes to their Thalaiva.