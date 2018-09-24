Rajnikanth fans, rejoice! Petta motion poster crosses 3 million views on Youtube

Petta motion poster crosses 3 million views on Youtube

Here’s an exciting update for Rajinikanth fans! The motion poster of ‘Petta’ has already crossed over 1.3 million views on YouTube! Wait, there’s more. Actress Simran is all set to be paired with Rajinikanth in Karthik Subbaraj’s much anticipated film ‘Petta’. Remember, the actress had earlier missed an opportunity to share screen space with the super star in ‘Chandramukhi’. Now, with this flick, she’s all set to conquer hearts once again.

The movie also brings together a star-studded cast comprising of Trisha, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vijay Sethupathi. Nawazuddin Siddique, who had earlier starred in the Tamil version of the Sri Devi starrer ‘Mom’, is now making his presence felt in the Tamil film industry.

⚡ “Thalaivar 165 is PETTA ”https://t.co/yVWWtnkaCV — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) September 7, 2018

The film shooting is already underway. However, the biggest challenge remains: ‘How to shoot the outdoor scenes with the super star?’ Given his popularity in India and abroad, Rajinikanth tends to be mobbed wherever he goes. Local reports cite that on a recent visit to the Himalayas, the actor could not have any privacy as he was surrounded by fans and followers everywhere he went.

There is a buzz that super star Rajinikanth may play the role of a prisoner for the flash back sequences in the film ‘ Petta’. However, there has been no official confirmation yet regarding the same.

According to local reports, a brand new set that resembles the Madurai city is being built in a Chennai studio to shoot the climax scene of this movie. Tight security measures have been taken to ensure the super star’s secruity while he travels from one place to the next for the shooting. So far, the shooting has already taken place in Darjeeling and the team is now moving forward with the second schedule in Dehradun. Actress Simran has also joined the shooting at Dehradun.