Rajnikanth, Akshay Kumar’s ‘2.0’ to release in China on July 12

By: |
Published: June 12, 2019 3:55:13 PM

The film, sequel to the 2010 blockbuster "Robot", is touted as the first Indian film to release in the summer season this year in China.

Rajnikanth, Akshay Kumar, 2.0, China, Beijing, Chinese company, China box office,  China box office, 2.0 film, Shanghai International Film FestivalRajnikanth, Akshay Kumar?s ?2.0? to release in China on July 12

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer sci-fi action film “2.0” is all set to release in China on July 12. The film, sequel to the 2010 blockbuster “Robot”, is touted as the first Indian film to release in the summer season this year in China. It will be distributed by Chinese company Beijing HY Media Co Ltd.

“China has emerged as a highly lucrative market for Indian content, raking in handsomely at the China box office. Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar are superstars in their markets and we are thrilled to bring this unison of superpowers to the China market. “We are confident that a movie of this stature will be popular with Chinese audiences,” Lisa, General Manager, Beijing HY Media Co Ltd said in a statement.

The distributors are also planning to hold a press conference both in Beijing and Mumbai for an important announcement.  “2.0” will be also screened at Shanghai International Film Festival this month.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Rajnikanth, Akshay Kumar’s ‘2.0’ to release in China on July 12
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop