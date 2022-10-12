scorecardresearch
Rajkummar Rao’s Monica O My Darling to premiere on November 11 on Netflix; Details inside

Rajkummar Rao looks trapped in a claw in the new poster of Monica O My Darling – premiering on November 11.

Rajkummar Rao has had a successful year so far. With two different genre movies including the family entertainer ‘Badhaai Do’ and suspense thriller ‘Hit – The First Case’ this year, the powerhouse performer has once again showcased his versatility and bankability as a commercial movie star.

Ending the year on a great note, the versatile actor is set to spring a huge surprise on the audience and his fans by revealing the release date of his highly anticipated next ‘Monica O My Darling’ on Netflix on November 11. The movie also features Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte.

Alike the intriguing and entertaining trailer, the quirky character poster of ‘O My Darling’ features Rajkummar in his new character look where he is seen trapped in a claw. While the experimental actor is known for sporting  different interesting character looks, his new look in the poster of ‘O My Darling’ has created huge excitement and anticipation especially amongst his fans.

Needless to say, the announcement and the poster has certainly piqued everyone’s curiosity wanting to see more of this edge of the seat thriller.

With his compelling performances in films over the years, Rajkummar Rao has won over a million hearts across the country, hands down! This year, the powerhouse performer will also be seen in interesting projects across genres including ‘Guns and Gulaabs’, ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ and ‘Bheed’.

