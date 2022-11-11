Monica O My Darling Review: Here’s why you should watch Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte’s film on Netflix

Everyone knows Rajkummar Rao is a powerhouse when it comes to delivering exceptional performances. He has delivered steady hits over the years that have also made him one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood. His fans have been eagerly waiting to see him essay the role of Jayant ever since the trailer of Monica O My Darling was released and now the wait is finally over!

The film was released on Netflix today and its a must watch because it’s a new genre of films. And if Rajkummar’s trajectory tells us anything is that just like he’s added his own magic to every character he’s played, be it Ludo, or Stree or Badhaai Do, he’s done the same as Jayant in Monica O My Darling.

Rajkummar has had a tremendous year with the success of Badhaai Do, which fetched him multiple awards. Followed by HIT, which saw a lot of appreciation for his performance and just last night, Rajkummar Rao was felicitated with the ‘Progressive Powerhouse Award’ at a prestigious awards function.

Here’s why you should watch the film:

A power-packed joyride:

Directed by Vasan Bala, Monica O My Darling stars Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte in lead roles. The film is a power-packed joyride with twists, turns and clever dialogues that will keep you glued to you seat.

Dose of laughter:

The plot of Monica O My Darling is quite intense yet the makers have ensured that the audience gets their dose of laughter. The dialogues make the film a light watch. Vasan Bala has justified the genre of the film quite well – Black Comedy Thriller.

Performances:

Monica O My Darling stars the finest actors in the industry – Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte. While we have discussed Rajkummar Rao’s body of work in detail, Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte’s performances also stand out. Huma is playing Monica while Radhika is seen essaying the role of ACP Naidu. These two actors own the characters and makes them look real.

Vasan Bala:

We witnessed director Vasan Bala’s ability to thinking out of the box in films like Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota, 83 and Bombay Velvet, among others. With Monica O My Darling, Vasan Bala has once again proved that he is one of the best writers and directors in the industry.