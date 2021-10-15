Rajkummar Rao in Anubhav Sinha’s upcoming Bheed; movie goes on floors in November

Rajkumar Rao is lead for Bheed

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha known for hard-hitting social dramas like Article 15, Thappad has roped in Rajkummar Rao for his next feature film, titled Bheed. The filmmaker said that he always wanted to work with Rao and Bheed is the right fit for him .

Sinha referred to Raj as an intriguing actor who can be successfully transparent in a story. Moreover, he informed that Bhushan Kumar who backed ‘Thappad’ in 2020 will produce Bheed as well and referred to him as ‘sturdy sounding board’ and ‘strong pillar’

Rao on the other hand said he is thrilled to be working with Sinha who has a ‘distinct voice’ and is thrilled and honoured to be a part of the project. Also, after ‘Ludo’ working for Bushan Kumar productions felt like coming back home. He further mentioned how he is pulled towards stories that can trigger a social conversation, stretching him as an artist from his comfort zone and making people think about his character. Rao can’t wait to shoot for the film and lose himself to the universe, he said in a social media post.

On the other hand, Kumar who has a long standing relationship with Sinha since Tum Bin said he is incredibly proud of Sinha as a director and Bheed will be another of his deeply stirring stories. Expressing his faith in the ‘Newton’ actor he said no one can better pull off the film than him. The film will be co-produced by Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks.

Bheed will go on floors in November and will be shot in various locations in Lucknow. ‘Bheed’ Sinha is also working on Anek, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, that is currently in post-production.