Rajkummar Rao drops the motion poster of his much anticipated thriller Monica O My Darling

Talk about seamlessly switching between multiple genres and dominating the Theatre and OTT space – there’s only one name that comes to mind and that is none other than Rajkummar Rao. He’s a method actor that gets into the skin of the character and always experiments with his looks and characters. Looking at the intriguing motion poster of “Monica O My Darling”, Rajkummar’s character Jayant seems to be trapped by a robotic claw, gearing up for another powerhouse performance!

The gripping film helmed by Vasan Bala, also stars Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte in lead roles and it releases on Netflix on November 11. With Rao’s previous hits like “Badhaai Do” and “HIT – The First Case” his fans are awaiting his upcoming projects such as “Guns and Gulaabs” with bated breath. The trailer of “Monica O My Darling” looks extremely interesting and quirky and the characters are very well developed.

Talking about the motion poster Rajkummar posted “Ye humesha hum innocent log hi kyun phaste hai conspiracies mein? @vasanbala THE INNOCENTS WANT TO KNOW”. Monica O My Darling starts streaming on 11th November, only on @netflix_in

Rajkummar has delivered very bankable and applause worthy performances right from the start of his career and wins hearts of his fans every single time! He also has other exciting projects like “Mr and Mrs Mahi” and “Bheed”. Well we can’t wait to see the magic this star creates for us on screen in the near future.