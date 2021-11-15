Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are MARRIED! See dreamy pics, special message on bride’s duppatta

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Wedding: Wearing Sankha Pola and aaltaa, Patralekhaa donned a special duppatta as part of her bridal look
It’s straight out of a rom-com! They met, became friends, dated and finally got married in a stunning ceremony! Ladies and gentlemen, presenting Mrs and Mr Rajkummar Rao! The super-talented actor and his partner for 11 years tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh today. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa posted dreamy pics from the mandap on Instagram in the evening today. “To forever…and beyond,” wrote Rao in a mushy caption in his Insta post. He said that it was the happiest day of his life and to be known to the world as Patralekhaa’s husband.
Check out what Rajkummar Rao wrote for Patralekhaa
Wearing Sankha Pola and aaltaa, Patralekhaa donned a special duppatta as part of her bridal look. Look closely and you can see something written in Bangla. “I am submitting you my heart full of love,” Patralekhaa’s duppatta says.
