Rajkummar Rao and Dinesh Vijan team up for horror comedy: Rooh-Afza

By: | Published: February 27, 2019 2:00 PM

Rooh-Afza, starring Rajkummar Rao, marks the actor's second collaboration with Dinesh Vijan after 2018 hit film Stree.

Rajkummar Rao also has Made in China and Mental Hai Kya in his kitty.

After seeing super success in Stree, producer Dinesh Vijan and actor Rajkummar Rao have once again teamed up for a horror comedy, titled Rooh-Afza. The film will have actor Varun Sharma along with Rajkummar. The story of the film is set in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad. Reportedly, it has a female ghost roaming in the town hunting for grooms. Therefore, whenever a man is getting married in the town, the women come together to help him stay awake on his wedding night, trying to protect him against the ghost who takes grooms away on their wedding nights.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

Rajkummar and Vijan are also working together on Made In China, which has Mouni Roy playing the female lead. The film is set to hit the silver screens on August 30. Earlier, the film was slated to hit the screens as a big Independence Day release, on August 2019. In Made In China, while Rajkummar plays the role of Raghu, a struggling Gujarati businessman while Mouni essays the character Rukmini, his feisty wife.

Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram Post:

The film will mark the Bollywood debut of Gujarati director Mikhil Musale. Mikhil’s 2016 thriller-drama Wrong Side Raju bagged the National Award for Best Feature Film in Gujarati.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar’s kitty is filled with some interesting projects. He has Mental Hai Kya with Kangana Ranaut, Turram Khan with Hansal Mehta and Luv Ranjan. He will be seen with Nargis Fakhri in 5 Weddings. Another anticipated film has Rajkummar playing the character of transgender. It’s a Bengali film titled Ami Saira Bano.

