Rajkumar Hirani faces #MeToo fire: Here’s a list of Bollywood A-listers accused of sexual misconduct

The #MeToo campaign which peaked in October last year may have lost momentum, but allegations are still surfacing. Ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani may be the biggest name yet from Bollywood to face sexual misconduct charges.

A string of sexual harassment charges had rocked the Indian film industry in October 2018, after actress Tanusree Dutta accused actor Nana Patekar of harassing her on the sets of a movie in 2008. Charges flew thick and fast after Dutta went public with her allegations. Here is a list of Bollywood personalities against whom charges of sexual misconduct have been made.

Rajkumar Hirani

The maker of some of Indian film industry’s greatest hits such as Munna Bhai MBBS, 3 Idiots and PK has been accused of sexual assault by a woman, who says the director sexually assaulted her during the making of Sanju, the highest grossing film in 2018. The woman says Hirani abused her between March and September last year during the making of the film, a biopic of actor Sanjay Dutt. The filmmaker has denied the allegations made by the woman.

Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta, Nana’s co-star in the movie Horn Ok Pleassss, accused him of sexual harassment during the film’s shoot in 2008. Dutta has filed an FIR against Nana Patekar. The veteran actor has denied Dutta’s charges.

Alok Nath

Movie fans across the country were shocked when Nath, who is known for depicting the roles of cultured middle class men, was accused of rape by TV writer and director Vinta Nanda. A number of other actresses like Sandhya Mridul and Deepika Amin also came forward in her support. This month, the court granted pre-arrest bail to Alok Nath, who has denied all charges. The court ruled that false framing of the actor cannot be ruled out.

Subhash Ghai

Hit film maker Subash Ghai, who has made popular films such as Taal, Iqbal, Trimoorti and Ram Lakhan, was accused of a sexual harassment by writer Mahima Kukreja who shared screenshots of a private conversation with the alleged victim on Twitter. Ghai has denied all charges of misconduct.

Sajid Khan

Director Sajid Khan has been accused of sexual harassment by three women. After the allegations came up, he decided to opt out of Housefull 4, which he was to direct. “In the wake of the allegations against me and the pressure being put on my family, my producer and stars of Housefull 4, I must take the moral responsibility of stepping down… ” he said in a statement on Twitter.

Vikas Bahl

A woman employee of Phantom Films accused director Vikas Bahl of sexually harassing her when the crew of film Bombay Velvet had gone to Goa for promotions. She said Vikas insisted on dropping her to her hotel room and harassed her in drunken state. Bahl has denied her charges.

Kailash Kher

Kailash Kher was accused of sexual harassment by a journalist who said the singer misbehaved with her during an interview. Singer Sona Mohapatra had also accused the singer of harassing her on a number of occasions. Kailash Kher issued an apology on October 8.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya

A flight attendant in Kolkata accused singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya of sexually harassing her. The singer had denied the allegation.