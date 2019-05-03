Rajinikanth’s movie Darbar shoot put on hold due to stone pelting on the sets

Superstar Rajinikanth who catered back to back hits with Karthik Subbaraj crime drama Petta and Shankar's sci-fi hit 2.0 is all set for his upcoming film Darbar. With this Thailavar re-unites with AR Murugadoss for the very first time and the shooting of the film proceeded on April 22. Recently, Rajinikanth and co-star Nayanthara was filming for Darbar in a Mumbai college. Moreover, the students had a backlash with the crew for not meeting their favorite star as they went on to protest over these strict rules drawn by the crew and conducted stone pelting in the college premises. Reports suggest that the brawl began as the fans were restricted from not to click pictures on the sets of the film.which surely left them disappointed. Furthermore, AR Murugadoss even complained about this to the college management and decided to draw another location for the film. READ:\u00a0PM Narendra Modi biopic release date: Vivek Oberoi starrer to release a day after Lok Sabha poll results Nayanthara who was Rajanikant was Rajini's co-star in the film Kuselan and Chandramukhi was at the sets along with the superstar when the incident took place and the shoot was put on hold. In Darbar, we will see Thalaivar essaying the role of a cop. The last time he played a cop was 27 years back in 1992 film Pandian. Moreover, Darbar is written and directed by AR Murugadoss and bankrolled by Allirajah Subaskaran. The film also stars Prateik Babbar as an antagonist. Speaking about the film, Prateik said "It is such a dream come true to have bagged this project in such little time," AR Murugadoss caters in helming political thriller as his last hit featuring Vijay's Sarkar and Mahesh Babu's Spyder were both successful at the box-office. Darbar is all set for a 2020 Pongal release. What's more exciting is AR Murugadoss first time ever collaboration with the superstar which keeps the audiences waiting. Are you excited to see Thailavar in the avatar of a cop?